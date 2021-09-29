Tamil Nadu Police Arrest Man for Assaulting Ex-lover in Public in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Police has arrested a man, Logesh, who was found assaulting a woman at a park in Chennai. A passersby found the youth hitting the lady with his bare hands and alerted the police.

The Abhiramapauram police took him into custody and produced him before a court that remanded him to judicial custody. The incident occurred on Tuesday.

Ths incident comes close on the heels of one in Chennai a few days ago when a youth repeatedly stabbed and murdered his former lover who was a student at Madras Christian College.

Police said that Logesh, 23, and the woman were schoolmates and were in a relationship. After school and college, the woman got a job in a software firm and during the pandemic, they were not able to meet each other.

The woman slowly avoided Logesh and did not take his phone calls and told him that she has ended the relationship. On Tuesday, Logesh called her and invited her to a park informing her that he would return all the gifts that she had given to him. The woman went there in good faith, Police said.

However, on reaching the park, Logesh tried to rekindle the relationship which she refused flatly. This infuriated Logesh who started hitting the woman with his bare hands in full public view. Local people alerted the Abhiramapuram police who reached the spot and arrested him. He is now lodged in the Puzhal central prison.

