Tamil Nadu Police Arrests College Bus Driver Held for Sharing Child Porno Videos

Based on a tip-off that 25-year old Sathyamurthy, staying in Sulur, was viewing and sharing such videos with others, he was arrested and remanded to judicial custody, police said.

PTI

Updated:January 5, 2020, 6:02 PM IST
Coimbatore: In its intensified drive against child pornography, police on Sunday arrested a driver of a private engineering college near here for allegedly sharing such videos with his friends.

Based on a tip-off that 25-year old Sathyamurthy, staying in Sulur, was viewing and sharing such videos with others, he was arrested and remanded to judicial custody, police said.

Clips related to child pornography were found on his cell phone, they said. The arrest comes a day after a man from Assam, who was working in a tiles shop in the district was arrested for watching and uploading the videos on social media.

Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar has issued stern warning to those indulging in such illegal and inhuman activities.

