INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Tamil Nadu Police Constable Seeks Motorist's Caste Details for Issuing Challan, Transferred

Image for representation. (PTI)

Image for representation. (PTI)

With the district administration issuing orders to penalise those not following lockdown norms like wearing a face mask, the constable, Kasirajan stopped the two-wheeler rider at Tirupur-Perumanallur junction on Thursday.

A constable was transferred after a video of him seeking the caste details of a motorist to issue a challan for not wearing a mask in neighbouring Tirupur district went viral on the social media, police said on Friday. With the district administration issuing orders to penalise those not following lockdown norms like wearing a face mask, the constable, Kasirajan stopped the two-wheeler rider at Tirupur-Perumanallur junction on Thursday.

Since the motorist was not wearing a mask, the constable sought his details and also the caste name to issue a challan, which irked the man and resulted in an argument between the two, police said. A video of the two arguing went viral on social media today, following which the police department transferred Kasirajan to the Armed Reserve wing, police said.

Meanwhile, the district Collector Dr K Vijayakarthikeyan assured that a detailed inquiry would be conducted into the matter, official sources said.

Next Story
Loading