Tamil Nadu Police Nabs Govt Officials Operating as Train Drivers in Eastern Railway

They don’t have training but they are running a train, you must feel how that is possible? Something like this has been happening here in Bengal. Two people, an IAS, and an IPS have been nabbed for running a train. The two were also found possessing an I-Card of the Eastern Railway. The accused Sahel Singh and Israfhil Singh were travelling to Tamil Nadu by showing this ID card and were arrested from Irod Station of Salem Division of Tamil Nadu.

Rail has informed that they were on job with this fake card, they have hidden their actual name. The document which has been seized from them shows that they joined in 2016. They have worked 5 years for Rail. The appointment letter which they have shown is also fake. Inquiry into the matter by the railways is underway.

As per sources the accused will be brought to Kolkata and questioned.

Railways have taken this matter very seriously says one senior officer from the railway. Railways are apprehending that people from railways must be involved in this case.

