Tamil Nadu Police Probing if Deceased Sri Lankan Gangster was Poisoned

Police are probing whether a woman who had been living with the deceased Sri Lankan don Agonda Lokka had poisioned him to death, apparently to avenge the killing of her husband, police sources said.

They were considering pursuing this angle following indications in the post-mortem report that his finger and toenails were bluish in colour, indicating poisoning, the sources said. Lokka died of cardiac arrest on July 3 and the body was taken to Madurai after post-mortem and cremated the next day.

Madurai-based lawyer Sivakami Sundari, Dyaneshwaran and a Sri Lankan woman Amani Thanji have been arrested by CB-CID for their alleged role in getting Lokka a Aadhaar card in the name of Pradeep Singh by forging the documents.

The investigating agency, in order to establish the identity of Lokka, has sent the viscera to a lab in Chennai for DNA testing. CB-CID is also trying to ascertain if some fingerprints lifted from the residence where Lokka and Thanji stayed matched that of the gangster.

The agency had on August 8 filed a petition in a local court, seeking seven days custody of those arrested. The case will come up for hearing before the Chief Judicial Magistrate court on Wednesday,