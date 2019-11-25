Tamil Nadu Police Tells Personnel to Maintain Office Records in Tamil

Chennai: The office of the Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu, here on Monday said it has advised personnel across the State to maintain office records in Tamil and sign in Tamil in attendance registers.

The office employees across Tamil Nadu, including those working in the State headquarters here and at the offices of the police commissioners and superintendents have been asked to maintain all kinds of official records in Tamil.

Draft correspondences, communique, name boards and office seals should be in Tamil and attendance registers should be signed in Tamil.

Also, police vehicles should display the word "Kaval," the Tamil equivalent for police, according to the circular sent to police offices across the State and made available to the media.

The move follows a review by the Directorate of Tamil Development earlier this month in the DGP's office.

