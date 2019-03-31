English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tamil Nadu Poll Observer from Haryana Fires in Air, Relieved from Duty
Suspected to be inebriated, the accused asked a constable to give the semi-automatic gun and started firing in the air on a road near the Circuit House, where he has been staying.
Representative image.
Ariyalur: An election observer from the IPS cadre of Haryana caused a flutter here when he fired nine rounds in the air from a constable's gun early Sunday and was promptly relieved RPT relieved from duty, officials said.
DIG Hemant Kalson, suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, asked the Police constable posted there to give the semi-automatic gun and started firing in the air on a road near the Circuit House, where he has been staying.
Others staying in the circuit house rushed out on hearing gun shots when they found the officer firing in the air.
Kalson then handed back the gun to the shocked constable before going back to his room and resuming his sleep as if nothing happened, they said.
Police said the constable could not refuse when the observer asked for the gun as he was a higher ranked police official.
According to officials, Kalson, who was among the observer for the April 18 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu, had been relieved from duty with immediate effect based on the recommendation of District Collector M Vijayalakshmi, who
is the Election Officer.
State Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo in Chennai said the officer had been relieved as observer and an FIR registered against him. Police were investigating.
