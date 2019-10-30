Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry Brace for Heavy Rainfall as Depression Likely to Intensify in 24 Hours
The depression lay 220 km west-southwest of Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala and is likely to move northwestwards across Lakshadweep and intensify into a deep depression.
A fisherman holds an umbrella during a drizzle at Marina beach in Chennai. (Image: Reuters)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are in for widespread rains with a depression over Comorin area likely to intensify into a deep depression in the next 24 hours and into a cyclonic storm later, the regional weather office said on Wednesday.
The depression lay 220 km west-southwest of Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala and is likely to move northwestwards across Lakshadweep and intensify into a deep depression, S Balachandran, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said.
"It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 48 hours," he told reporters here.
Balachandran advised fishermen from venturing into the sea along Kanyakumari, Lakshdweep, and south Kerala coast on October 31.
Tamil Nadu and Puducherry received good rains in the last 24 hours with 80 places recording heavy to very heavy rains.
Tiruttani in Tiruvallore district recorded the highest rainfall of 19 cm, he said.
He forecast widespread rains in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the next 24 hours, saying heavy rains were likely in areas like Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram and Madurai.
Official sources said Puducherry and its suburbs recorded 9 cm rain during the last 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nick Jonas Doesn't Know Why He Needs 4 Cameras in His New iPhone
- KGF Star Yash, Wife Radhika Pandit Blessed with Second Child
- Are Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary the Winners of Nach Baliye 9?
- Apple TV Now Available on Select Sony Smart TV Models
- Gareth Bale Has No Idea Who is UK’s Prime Minister, Thought Boris Johnson Was London Mayor