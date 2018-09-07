Tamil Nadu Professor Charged With Trafficking for Seeking Sexual Favours From Girls For Officials

The CB-CID filed the final charge sheet in the sexual favours scandal case, involving a woman assistant professor, in a court here Friday.The 200-page charge sheet was filed on behalf of the CB-CID superintendent of police before the Judicial Magistrate Court-II here.Nirmala Devi, assistant professor of Devanga Arts College at Aruppukottai in this district, has been charged with seeking sexual favours from some girls students for higher officials of Madurai Kamaraj University in return for marks and money.The CB-CID had earlier filed a 1,160-page preliminary charge sheet on July 13.Besides Nirmala Devi, the other accused in the case are V Murugan, an assistant professor of MK University, and Karuppiah, a former research scholar.The final charge sheet has been filed after the CB-CID altered the charges to include offences of trafficking, sexual harassment and conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code and also under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and the Information Technology Act.The fresh charges were included based on investigation, including voice test conducted at a high-tech laboratory in Chennai by the police.Nirmala Devi was arrested on April 16 after an audio clip, in which she purportedly told some girl students "to adjust with some officials" for higher marks and money, went viral on social media.The college professor was suspended after the scandal came to light.She, however, had denied any sexual angle to her advice and claimed she had made it "in the right spirit" and not with any hidden agenda or motive.The bail pleas of all three accused had been rejected by the courts, including the high court.