Tamil Nadu Rain Updates: Showers to Recede Today; Stalin to Inspect Delta Region; Schools Shut in This Area

Tamil Nadu Rain Updates: After over three days of continuous rain which led to flood alerts and inundation in several regions of Tamil Nadu, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rains to recede from Monday onwards.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who inspected areas in north Chennai on Sunday, will be inspecting rain-affected areas in the Cauvery delta region soon. The CM said he would be visiting Sirkazhi in Mayilduthurai district on November 14, where schools will remain shut on Monday.

Latest updates:

CM Stalin will inspect Sirkazhi in Mayilduthurai district on November 14 . “People said there is no rain water stagnation in most (North Chennai) areas,” the Chief Minister said on his visit to city areas. Sirkazhi in the Cauvery delta district of Mayiladuthirai witnessed extremely heavy rainfall affecting standing crops and normal life. Electricity distribution infrastructure was hit.

Due to heavy rains, a holiday was declared in schools and colleges in the district on Monday. IMD predicts a significant decrease in rain in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from Monday. In a bulletin, the IMD said: “Significant reduction in rainfall over south peninsular India from November 14.” The Saturday’s low pressure area over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & neighbourhood “now lies over southeast Arabian sea off Kerala coast.” The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid tropospheric levels and a trough runs over southwest Bay of Bengal in lower levels, it said.

In view of the showers, areas here and those on the outskirts, several regions across Tamil Nadu were inundated and reservoirs received copious inflows. Stalin visited rain-battered regions on Sunday and denied that there was water stagnation in Chennai. During his visit, he ensured that despite more rain on the cards, there is no danger. “Show me where there is water stagnation. Only during rainy times, there might be some water stagnation that happens but after some time it dries,” he said. As he took stock of the situation, he said he will be in the Seerkazhi area in the Nagapattinam District of the state to do inspection rain-affected areas.

(With agency inputs)

