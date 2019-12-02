Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Tamil Nadu Rains LIVE: 15 Killed as Houses Collapse in Coimbatore Due to Downpour; Schools & Colleges Shut

Tamil Nadu Rains LIVE: Schools and colleges are shut in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as the Met department issued a flood alert after heavy rainfall in the state.

News18.com

Updated:December 2, 2019, 9:13 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Rains LIVE: 15 Killed as Houses Collapse in Coimbatore Due to Downpour; Schools & Colleges Shut
Rescue personnel try to look for people after three houses collapsed in Coimbatore.

Tamil Nadu Rains LIVE: Schools and colleges are shut in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as the Met department issued a flood alert after heavy rainfall in the state. Rains lashed many parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry on Sunday with the North-East monsoon triggering a heavy spell in the last 24 hours.

— 15 people are feared killed after three houses collapsed in Coimbatore due to heavy rain. The deceased included two children aged 7.

— The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services said it was fully prepared to deal with any flood-related issues and announced landline phone numbers for the public. The department said it has adequate manpower, equipment like inflatable rubber boats, long rescue ropes, other tools and vehicles to render assistance and help rescue and evacuate who are affected by floods.

— The examinations of Madras University and Anna University have been postponed.

— A flood alert has been sounded to villagers on the banks of the Sankarabarani River in Puducherry. The order was issued by the revenue and disaster management on Sunday as water was to be released from Veedur dam.

— Nearly 800 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas in Cuddalore district.

— Director of area cyclone-warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Centre, N Puviarasan advised fishermen not to venture into sea at Cape Comorin, Lakshadweep area as gusty winds were likely to occur due to the presence of depression in the Arabian Sea.

— In Puducherry, most of the thoroughfares were water-logged disrupting vehicular traffic. Daily wage earners were hard-hit because of the inclement weather. Reports from the southern districts said rains hit normal life by affecting rail and vehicular traffic and submerging crops.

