Tamil Nadu Records 102 New Coronavirus Cases, 100 of Them Took Part in Tablighi Jamaat's Delhi Meet

Chennai: One hundred and two new cases of the coronavirus have been recorded in Tamil Nadu on Friday of which 100 of them had travelled to New Delhi to participate in the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Nizamuddin area. So far, 364 of those who returned from Delhi have tested positive.

The total tally of positive cases in the state has risen to 411, of which seven have been discharged and one has died.

"All COVID-19 patients are stable. None of them require critical care. Of the 1,200 people who travelled to New Delhi, all their samples are tested and results of many are awaited," said state health secretary Beela Rajesh.

As per data from the Tamil Nadu Health Department, 3684 samples have been tested and 90,412 are under home quarantine. Over 400 samples are under process.

"All departments are now focused on the containment plan. There is active and passive surveillance. They go to each and every house and screen people. They make a list of people with symptoms. This is active surveillance," said Rajesh.

Tamil Nadu has seen a surge over the last four days. On Tuesday, 57 cases were reported. On April 1, the state recorded the highest number of cases so far (110) and the next day 75 new cases were recorded.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube