1-min read

Tamil Nadu Records 110 Coronavirus Cases in a Day, All Linked to Nizamuddin Gathering

Of the 1,103 people who have been traced so far, 658 samples have been tested. The recent positive cases are spread across 19 districts.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:April 1, 2020, 7:38 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Records 110 Coronavirus Cases in a Day, All Linked to Nizamuddin Gathering
Paramedics note down names of Muslims pilgrims before they are taken to a quarantine facility, amid concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus, at the Nizamuddin area of New Delhi. (AP)

As many as 110 people, who returned to Tamil Nadu from Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi's Nizamuddin, tested positive for the new coronavirus on Wednesday. In total, over 190 people who participated in the religious gathering have tested positive.

This is the highest number of cases to be declared in a single day both in the state and in connection to the conference. The tally in the state stands at 234.

Of the 1,103 people who have been traced so far, 658 samples have been tested. The recent positive cases are spread across 19 districts. A total of 28 cases have been recorded from Coimbatore district, 20 cases from Theni district and 17 from Dindigul district.

On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu had recorded 57 COVID-19 cases of people linked to the religious conference.

