1-min read

Tamil Nadu Records 52 More Positive Cases, Total Count Jumps to 1,937

Forty-seven of the new Covid-19 patients are from Chennai, taking the total number of such patients here to 570 while four are from Madurai and a one-year-old boy from Villupuram.

IANS

Updated:April 27, 2020, 8:25 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Records 52 More Positive Cases, Total Count Jumps to 1,937
Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force (TNDRF) personnel stop a bike rider to spread awareness on the importance of staying home in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, during the nationwide lockdown, in Chennai. (PTI)

Chennai: A total of 52 persons, including a one-year-old boy, from Chennai, Madurai and Villupuram districts tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu while 81 Covid-19 patients were discharged on Monday, the Health Department said.

In a statement issued here, the Health Department said 52 persons (33 male, 19 female) tested positive taking the total tally to 1,937 persons.

Forty-seven of the new Covid-19 patients are from Chennai, taking the total number of such patients here to 570 while four are from Madurai and the one-year-old boy from Villupuram.

On Monday, 81 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamil Nadu taking the total number Covid-19 cured to 1,101.

The death toll continues at 24 with no new death reported on Monday.

Greater Chennai Police Commissioner AK Viswanathan warned the wholesale traders that the Koyambedu Vegetable and Fruits market would be closed with more than four persons tested positive for Coronavirus.

He said two retail traders who had come to the market are infected with Coronavirus.

A team of officials met the representatives of the wholesale market for shifting some of the shops to a different place to avoid huge crowds.

He said social distancing norms were not maintained in the market despite the lockdown to prevent the virus spread and the traders are into retail sale.

Meanwhile the team from the Central government headed by V.Thirupugazh met Chief Minister K Palaniswami and other senior officials and reviewed the measures taken in the state to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier the team inspected the JJ Stadium where rice, oil, and pulses were stored. The team also went to a child centre and checked out the safety measures implemented against the virus infection there.

The team also inspected a ration shop, maintenance of social distance in a bank and also enquired about the process of issuing the e-pass for vehicles.

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    21,132

    +955*  

  • Total Confirmed

    28,380

    +1,463*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    6,362

    +448*  

  • Total DEATHS

    886

    +60*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 27 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres