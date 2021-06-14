Tamil Nadu Records Further Decline in New Covid-19 Infections

Tamil Nadu on Monday recorded 12,772 new COVID-19 cases and 254 deaths, the Health Department said. Among the infected were two returnees from outside the State. They came from Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.

With this, the overall tally was 23,66,493 and the death toll was 29,801, the department said. Recoveries continued to eclipse new infections with 25,561 people getting discharged from various hospitals, totalling to 21,99,808 leaving 1,36,884 active cases, a medical bulletin said.

Tamil Nadu recorded its highest daily infection at 36,184 cases on May 21 and it has since been reporting a decline. On May 30, the State saw daily cases dropping below the 30,000-mark and on June 7 below 20,000.

Following this, the State government extended the lockdown with a slew of relaxations till June 21.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, in a statement today, said due to the measures taken by the government, the virus has been contained. Appealing to people to extend support by strictly following COVID-19 behaviour, he said, “On account of the measures taken by the government, the virus spread has been contained. But I do not say that we have put a full stop on its spread. People should be very careful and extend their support to the government’s initiatives." Stating that the government announced relaxations in some districts while further curbs were imposed in other districts due to high infections, Stalin warned that the government would not hesitate to reinforce fresh curbs if relaxations were found to be violated.

“The relaxations will be withdrawn anytime if people are found violating them. Those who violate are not only causing harm to themselves but also to the country. My wish is that people should follow the lockdown rules on their own without the police having to monitor them," he said. Coimbatore and Erode constituted the majority of new infections by adding 1,728 and 1,295 cases respectively, while Chennai, Chengalpet, Salem, Thanjavur, Tiruppur clocked new cases in excess of 500 today.

The State capital, however, leads in the number of total infections among districts with 5,25,826 cases overall. The number of deceased also remained high in Chennai with 7,854 fatalities till date.

The number of samples tested today was at 1,70,256 pushing the cumulative number of specimens breaching the three-crore mark to reach 3,01,38,294 till date. Tamil Nadu does not use Rapid Antigen Diagnostic Tests (RADT) and all tests are RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction based).

According to the health department, Tamil Nadu is considered as a front runner among other States in RT-PCR testing. Among the 254 deceased, 57 succumbed without any co- morbidity or pre-existing illness. The list included a 24- year-old man from Krishnagiri who succumbed to the virus due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here