Tamil Nadu Reports 13 More Covid-19 Deaths, 1,149 Cases in Highest Single-Day Spike; Tally Now 22,333

Tamil Nadu witnessed the single day highest spike of 1,149 coronavirus cases on Sunday, crossing the 22,000 mark, while 13 deaths took the death toll to 173.

Of the new cases, 95 were passengers who arrived in the state through various modes of transport, a health department bulletin said.

The total number of cases now stood at 22,333, it said.

As on date, the number of active cases, including those in isolation, stood at 9,400 and 757 people were discharged on Sunday alone, taking the total number of those recovered to 12,757.

Chennai recorded its highest ever increase among the districts, reporting 804 cases, totalling 14,802 .