Tamil Nadu Reports 3,500-plus Coronavirus Cases for Second Day in a Row

Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 3,645 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest in a day so far, taking the infection count to 74,622 while 46 people died pushing the toll to 957, the government said.

As the trend of new cases witnessing a new high daily continued, Chennai accounted for 1,956 of the fresh infections today, a health department bulletin said. This is the second successive day of 3,500-plus fresh virus cases.

Chennai's share of the state's tally of positive cases stood at 49,690.

Active cases were 32,305 and 1,358 patients got discharged from various hospitals and 41,357 people have recovered so far.

With aggressive testing continuing to be the focus, 33,675 samples were tested today, which is again the highest for a single day and in total, 10,42,649 specimens have been examined. In 31 government hospitals and 15 private



facilities, 46 people died, of whom 44 had co-morbidities.