Tamil Nadu Reports 4,280 New Covid-19 Cases, 65 Deaths; 13 Lakh Samples Tested So Far

For the third consecutive day, Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported over 4,000 new coronavirus cases and the tally touched 1.07 lakh cases.

The number of cumulative samples tested in Tamil Nadu crossed the 13 lakh mark and as on date 13,06,884 specimens have been examined, a health department bulletin said.

Today alone, 36,164 samples have undergone scrutiny in 94 labs (49 in government and 45 in private sector) in the state.

As many as 65 patients, including two men aged 29 and 91, died in 47 government and 18 private hospitals and the toll stood at 1,450, the bulletin said.

Those dead include 59 with co-morbidities and six with none.

While 2,214 patients got discharged today, 60,592 people have recovered so far and the active cases were 44,956.

Of the 4,280 fresh cases, Chennai accounted for 1,842 and the remainder was spread across the state including 350 in Madurai.

In Tamil Nadu's tally of 1,07,001 positive cases, the state capital's share was 66,538.

On July 2, Tamil Nadu witnessed the highest single-day increase of 4,343 cases and the next day the state saw 4,329 infections.