Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Tamil Nadu Reports 69 New Coronavirus Cases, 63 of them Linked to Tablighi Jamaat's Delhi Meet

The state also reported one more death taking the the total tally to seven. A 64-year-old female patient admitted to a hospital in Chennai passed away today.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:April 7, 2020, 7:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Tamil Nadu Reports 69 New Coronavirus Cases, 63 of them Linked to Tablighi Jamaat's Delhi Meet
The health department said the patients are stable and seven of them have even recovered. (Image for representation)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu on Tuesday recorded 69 new COVID-19 cases, of which 63 had travelled to Delhi for the Tablighi Jamaat conference at Nizamuddin. The total tally in the state now stands at 690 of which 19 have been discharged.

The state also reported one more death taking the the total tally to seven. A 64-year-old female patient admitted to a hospital in Chennai passed away today. Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said the patient had comorbidities of hypertension and diabetes.

There has been some debate over the degree of testing, particularly that of people who have recent travel history to countries impacted by the Coronavirus. The health secretary reasoned that preventive measures were far more important. For its benefit, Tamil Nadu, which ranks second only to Maharashtra in total positives, also does maximum testing, said Rajesh.

"Today one may test negative but tomorrow the same person may test positive...what is important now is to practice social distancing as that is the only way to contain the spread of virus," Rajesh said.

Tamil Nadu has committed to stepping up testing facilities at its government hospitals. It has also alloted funds to acquire rapid testing kits that are expected to arrive on Thursday.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    4,312

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,789

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    352

     

  • Total DEATHS

    124

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 07 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    994,698

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,365,065

    +19,061

  • Cured/Discharged

    293,879

     

  • Total DEATHS

    76,488

    +1,834
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres