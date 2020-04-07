Tamil Nadu Reports 69 New Coronavirus Cases, 63 of them Linked to Tablighi Jamaat's Delhi Meet

Chennai: Tamil Nadu on Tuesday recorded 69 new COVID-19 cases, of which 63 had travelled to Delhi for the Tablighi Jamaat conference at Nizamuddin. The total tally in the state now stands at 690 of which 19 have been discharged.

The state also reported one more death taking the the total tally to seven. A 64-year-old female patient admitted to a hospital in Chennai passed away today. Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said the patient had comorbidities of hypertension and diabetes.

There has been some debate over the degree of testing, particularly that of people who have recent travel history to countries impacted by the Coronavirus. The health secretary reasoned that preventive measures were far more important. For its benefit, Tamil Nadu, which ranks second only to Maharashtra in total positives, also does maximum testing, said Rajesh.

"Today one may test negative but tomorrow the same person may test positive...what is important now is to practice social distancing as that is the only way to contain the spread of virus," Rajesh said.

Tamil Nadu has committed to stepping up testing facilities at its government hospitals. It has also alloted funds to acquire rapid testing kits that are expected to arrive on Thursday.

