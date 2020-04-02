Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Tamil Nadu Reports 75 New Cases of Coronavirus, 74 of Them Linked to Nizamuddin Meet

Tamil Nadu has a testing capability of 12,000 samples as the state has 17 testing labs. A total of 19 districts across the state have been impacted by the coronavirus.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:April 2, 2020, 7:39 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Reports 75 New Cases of Coronavirus, 74 of Them Linked to Nizamuddin Meet
The health department said the patients are stable and seven of them have even recovered. (Image for representation)

Tamil Nadu recorded a total of 75 new cases on Thursday of which 74 of were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi's Nizamuddin congregation. So far, 264 people who returned from Delhi have tested positive and the tally in the state stands at 309.

"74 of the 75 had travelled to New Delhi. Many people came in voluntarily and we are doing their contact tracing. I will inform how many cases are negative out of the whole group tomorrow," Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said.

The health department said the patients are stable and seven of them have even recovered.

Tamil Nadu has a testing capability of 12,000 samples as the state has 17 testing labs.

"We are studying projections of the coronavirus spread based on how it played out in other countries," Rajesh added.

A total of 19 districts across the state have been impacted by the coronavirus. Among these districts, Coimbatore, Erode, Tirunelveli, Nammakkal and Theni districts have seen a sharp increase in the number of positive cases.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

