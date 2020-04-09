Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Tamil Nadu Reports 96 New Cases, 84 Linked to Tablighi Jamat Meet in Delhi

The state government confirmed that one lakh rapid test kits will arrive on Thursday evening and the testing will begin on April 10.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:April 9, 2020, 8:42 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Tamil Nadu Reports 96 New Cases, 84 Linked to Tablighi Jamat Meet in Delhi
A municipal worker wearing a protective suit disinfects an ambulance after removing the body of a woman who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), for her burial at a graveyard in Chennai. (Reuters)

Tamil Nadu recorded 96 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, of which 84 are linked to one source, the Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi, taking the total tally to 834.

Of the 1,480 Delhi returnees, 763 have tested positive. Apart from these, five doctors also contracted the disease.

“Please, please cooperate! Nobody knows the exact virulence of this disease. It’s a global pandemic. Maintain social distancing," Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said in an earnest appeal at a press conference.

The state government confirmed that one lakh rapid test kits will arrive on Thursday evening and the testing will begin on April 10.

"The rapid testing kits will test anti-bodies and the results will be out in 30 minutes. The kits will be provided free at government hospitals"

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy chaired a review meeting on Thursday and said a decision on extending the lockdown will be taken after discussion with a 19-member medical team and 12 other committees constituted to tackle coronavirus.

"Number of coronavirus cases are rising. Tamil Nadu is in Stage II. There are chances of moving to Stage III," Palaniswamy00 said.

The chief minister added that the state has placed an order for another four lakh kits and the kits will be used to test family members of COVID-19 patients, their contacts and those in their vicinity.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    5,218

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,865

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    477

     

  • Total DEATHS

    169

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 09 (05:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,109,484

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,540,085

    +22,125

  • Cured/Discharged

    340,590

     

  • Total DEATHS

    90,011

    +1,556
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres