Tamil Nadu Reports 96 New Cases, 84 Linked to Tablighi Jamat Meet in Delhi

Tamil Nadu recorded 96 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, of which 84 are linked to one source, the Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi, taking the total tally to 834.

Of the 1,480 Delhi returnees, 763 have tested positive. Apart from these, five doctors also contracted the disease.

“Please, please cooperate! Nobody knows the exact virulence of this disease. It’s a global pandemic. Maintain social distancing," Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said in an earnest appeal at a press conference.

The state government confirmed that one lakh rapid test kits will arrive on Thursday evening and the testing will begin on April 10.

"The rapid testing kits will test anti-bodies and the results will be out in 30 minutes. The kits will be provided free at government hospitals"

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy chaired a review meeting on Thursday and said a decision on extending the lockdown will be taken after discussion with a 19-member medical team and 12 other committees constituted to tackle coronavirus.

"Number of coronavirus cases are rising. Tamil Nadu is in Stage II. There are chances of moving to Stage III," Palaniswamy00 said.

The chief minister added that the state has placed an order for another four lakh kits and the kits will be used to test family members of COVID-19 patients, their contacts and those in their vicinity.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube