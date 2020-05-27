Tamil Nadu Reports Biggest Single Day Spike of 817 Covid-19 Cases, Fatalities Touch 133

In the biggest single-day spike, Tamil Nadu reported 817 fresh COVID-19 cases, which included 138 returnees from Maharashtra, on Wednesday pushing the infection count to 18,545 while six more deaths were recorded.

With three men and an equal number of women succumbing to the virus, the fatalities touched 133. Of the people who tested positive today, 508 were men and 309 women while the active cases stood at 8,500, the health department said in a bulletin.

The positive cases also included a person from neighbouring Kerala. On Wednesday alone 11,231 samples were tested.