Tamil Nadu Reports Close to 2k New Covid-19 Cases for Second Consecutive Day, 23 Deaths; Tally Now 38,716

Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 1,875 fresh coronavirus cases and 23 deaths, taking the tally to 38,716 and fatalities to 349, the government said.

The number of people discharged today alone was 1,372, which is the highest single day recovery and cumulatively, 20,705 people have overcome the virus trigerred illness.

Of the 1,800 plus new positive cases, Chennai's share was 1,407, neighbouring Chengelpet 127 and 26 were returnees from other states and 10 from abroad.

While the state's tally stood at 38,716, Chennai's infection count climbed to 27,398.

Those dead include 20 with comorbidities and three others did not have any concomitant illnesses.

While the active cases rose to 17,659, as many as 16,829 samples were tested and in total 6,55,675 specimens scrutinised.

The state, which has been reporting 1,500 plus new cases since Sunday recorded 1,927 and 1,008 fresh cases and recoveries respectively on Wednesday.