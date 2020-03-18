Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Tamil Nadu Reports Second Case of Coronavirus, Patient Travelled to Chennai from Delhi

State Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar said the patient is in isolation and stable under the observation of an expert team treating Covid-19.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:March 18, 2020, 8:09 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Tamil Nadu Reports Second Case of Coronavirus, Patient Travelled to Chennai from Delhi
Officials have been told to enhance sanitising mechanisms in public places. (Reuters)

Chennai: The second coronavirus case in Tamil Nadu was reported on Wednesday, with a patient hailing from Delhi testing positive for the infection, said state Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar.

"Chennai reports the second positive case for Covid-19. The patient hails from New Delhi, is in isolation and stable under the observation of the expert team treating Covid-19," Baskar in a social media post.

The 20-year-old travelled to Chennai from New Delhi by train and the government maintains it is getting in touch with people who may have come in contact with him.

The patient is believed to have travelled from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi and returned to Chennai on March 12. He went to the Tamil Nadu Government Hospital on March 16 and was tested positive.

Earlier on March 7, a 45-year-old engineer from the state with travel history to Oman had tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first such case in Tamil Nadu. He has since recovered and is expected to be discharged soon.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram