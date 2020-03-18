Tamil Nadu Reports Second Case of Coronavirus, Patient Travelled to Chennai from Delhi

Chennai: The second coronavirus case in Tamil Nadu was reported on Wednesday, with a patient hailing from Delhi testing positive for the infection, said state Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar.

"Chennai reports the second positive case for Covid-19. The patient hails from New Delhi, is in isolation and stable under the observation of the expert team treating Covid-19," Baskar in a social media post.

The 20-year-old travelled to Chennai from New Delhi by train and the government maintains it is getting in touch with people who may have come in contact with him.

The patient is believed to have travelled from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi and returned to Chennai on March 12. He went to the Tamil Nadu Government Hospital on March 16 and was tested positive.

Earlier on March 7, a 45-year-old engineer from the state with travel history to Oman had tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first such case in Tamil Nadu. He has since recovered and is expected to be discharged soon.

