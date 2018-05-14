English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Powered by
Tamil Nadu Result 2018: TN HSC +2 Result 2018 Likely on May 16 at tnresults.nic.in. Find More Here
The Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Council (TN HSC) also known as the Tamil Nadu Board will declare the Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2018 or TN HSC +2 results 2018 on May 16 on its official website tnresults.nic.in.
Illustration by MIr Suhail/News18
The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will declare the Tamil Nadu Result, TN HSC +2 Result 2018 on May 16. The Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu shall release the Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2018 or TN HSC Results 2018 and TN HSC +2 Result 2018 on its official website tnresults.nic.in.
The Directorate of Government Examinations conducted the TN Board HSC Exams 2018 or Tamil Nadu Class 12 Exams 2018 from 1st March to 6th April 2018. Students can also check their Tamil Nadu Result 2018 or TN HSC Results 2018 on examresults.net, tamil-nadu.indiaresults.com.
Students must follow the steps to check their Tamil Nadu Result, TN HSC Results 2018:
Step 1: Log onto the official website of Tamil Nadu Board Directorate of Government Examinations DGE tnresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the desired board button, for example, the button that says TN HSC Results 2018 or TN HSC +2 Result 2018 Click Here.
Step 3: Fill in the required details to obtain your Tamil Nadu Board Class 12th Results 2018 or Tamil Nadu HSC Results 2018.
Step 4: Download your TN HSC Results 2018 or Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2018 and takes a printout.
Students who have appeared for TN HSC Exam 2018 or TN Plus Two Exam 2018 can check their Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2018 or TN Plus Two results 2018 on mobile.
Students looking forward to their Tamil Nadu Results 2018 or Tamil Nadu Class 12th Results 2018 should keep checking the official website of Tamil Nadu Board Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu.
Last year, the Tamil Nadu Class 12 results were declared on May 12. In 2017, the overall pass percentage recorded a marginal increase to 92.1%, as compared to 91.4% in 2016.
Also Watch
The Directorate of Government Examinations conducted the TN Board HSC Exams 2018 or Tamil Nadu Class 12 Exams 2018 from 1st March to 6th April 2018. Students can also check their Tamil Nadu Result 2018 or TN HSC Results 2018 on examresults.net, tamil-nadu.indiaresults.com.
Students must follow the steps to check their Tamil Nadu Result, TN HSC Results 2018:
Step 1: Log onto the official website of Tamil Nadu Board Directorate of Government Examinations DGE tnresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the desired board button, for example, the button that says TN HSC Results 2018 or TN HSC +2 Result 2018 Click Here.
Step 3: Fill in the required details to obtain your Tamil Nadu Board Class 12th Results 2018 or Tamil Nadu HSC Results 2018.
Step 4: Download your TN HSC Results 2018 or Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2018 and takes a printout.
Students who have appeared for TN HSC Exam 2018 or TN Plus Two Exam 2018 can check their Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2018 or TN Plus Two results 2018 on mobile.
Students looking forward to their Tamil Nadu Results 2018 or Tamil Nadu Class 12th Results 2018 should keep checking the official website of Tamil Nadu Board Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu.
Last year, the Tamil Nadu Class 12 results were declared on May 12. In 2017, the overall pass percentage recorded a marginal increase to 92.1%, as compared to 91.4% in 2016.
Also Watch
-
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 : All You Need to Know
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 : All You Need to Know
Saturday 12 May , 2018 Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Apple Watch Saves 76 Year-Old Man's Life With Its Heart Rate Alert
- County Round-up: Aaron, Ishant Star; Pujara's Poor Run Continues
- Ford India Launches EcoSport Signature Edition with Sunroof for Rs 10.40 Lakh, EcoSport S Also Introduced
- Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications And More
- OnePlus 6 vs iPhone X vs Galaxy S9 vs Pixel 2 Camera Comparison: Blind Test to Find The Best Smartphone Camera