Tamil Nadu Result 2018: TN HSC +2 Result 2018 on May 16 at 9:30 am at tnresults.nic.in
The Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Council (TN HSC) also known as the Tamil Nadu Board will declare the Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2018 or TN HSC +2 results 2018 on May 16 on its official website tnresults.nic.in.
Illustration by MIr Suhail/News18
The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will put out the Tamil Nadu +2 Result 2018, TN HSC +2 Result 2018 on May 16 (tomorrow) at 9:30 am. The Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu will publish the Tamil Nadu Board Results 2018 or TN HSC Results 2018 and TN HSC +2 Result 2018 on its official website tnresults.nic.in.
The Directorate of Government Examinations conducted the TN Board HSC Exams 2018 or Tamil Nadu Class 12 Exams 2018 from 1st March to 6th April 2018. Students can also check their Tamil Nadu Result 2018 or TN HSC Results 2018 on examresults.net, tamil-nadu.indiaresults.com, nresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in
Steps to check their Tamil Nadu Result, TN HSC Results 2018:
Step 1: Log onto the official website of Tamil Nadu Board Directorate of Government Examinations DGE tnresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the desired board button, for example, the button that says TN HSC Results 2018 or TN HSC +2 Result 2018 Click Here.
Step 3: Fill in the required details to obtain your Tamil Nadu Board Class 12th Results 2018 or Tamil Nadu HSC Results 2018.
Step 4: Download your TN HSC Results 2018 or Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2018 and takes a printout.
Students who have appeared for TN HSC Exam 2018 or TN Plus Two Exam 2018 can check their Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2018 or TN Plus Two results 2018 on mobile.
Students looking forward to their Tamil Nadu Results 2018 or Tamil Nadu Class 12th Results 2018 should keep checking the official website of Tamil Nadu Board Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu.
Last year, the Tamil Nadu Class 12 results were declared on May 12. In 2017, the overall pass percentage recorded a marginal increase to 92.1%, as compared to 91.4% in 2016.
Last year, the Tamil Nadu Class 12 results were declared on May 12. In 2017, the overall pass percentage recorded a marginal increase to 92.1%, as compared to 91.4% in 2016.
