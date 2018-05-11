English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tamil Nadu Result 2018: TN HSC +2 Result 2018 Will be Declared on May 16 at tnresults.nic.in
The Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Council (TN HSC) also known as the Tamil Nadu Board will declare the Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2018 or TN HSC +2 results 2018 on May 16 on its official website tnresults.nic.in.
Illustration by MIr Suhail/News18
The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will declare the Tamil Nadu Result, TN HSC +2 Result 2018 on May 16. The Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu shall release the Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2018 or TN HSC Results 2018 and TN HSC +2 Result 2018 on its official website tnresults.nic.in.
The Directorate of Government Examinations conducted the TN Board HSC Exams 2018 or Tamil Nadu Class 12 Exams 2018 from 1st March to 6th April 2018. Students can also check their Tamil Nadu Result 2018 or TN HSC Results 2018 on examresults.net, tamil-nadu.indiaresults.com.
Students must follow the steps to check their Tamil Nadu Result, TN HSC Results 2018:
Step 1: Log onto the official website of Tamil Nadu Board Directorate of Government Examinations DGE tnresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the desired board button, for example, the button that says TN HSC Results 2018 or TN HSC +2 Result 2018 Click Here.
Step 3: Fill in the required details to obtain your Tamil Nadu Board Class 12th Results 2018 or Tamil Nadu HSC Results 2018.
Step 4: Download your TN HSC Results 2018 or Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2018 and takes a printout.
Students who have appeared for TN HSC Exam 2018 or TN Plus Two Exam 2018 can check their Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2018 or TN Plus Two results 2018 on mobile.
Students looking forward to their Tamil Nadu Results 2018 or Tamil Nadu Class 12th Results 2018 should keep checking the official website of Tamil Nadu Board Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu.
Last year, the Tamil Nadu Class 12 results were declared on May 12. In 2017, the overall pass percentage recorded a marginal increase to 92.1%, as compared to 91.4% in 2016.
Also Watch
The Directorate of Government Examinations conducted the TN Board HSC Exams 2018 or Tamil Nadu Class 12 Exams 2018 from 1st March to 6th April 2018. Students can also check their Tamil Nadu Result 2018 or TN HSC Results 2018 on examresults.net, tamil-nadu.indiaresults.com.
Students must follow the steps to check their Tamil Nadu Result, TN HSC Results 2018:
Step 1: Log onto the official website of Tamil Nadu Board Directorate of Government Examinations DGE tnresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the desired board button, for example, the button that says TN HSC Results 2018 or TN HSC +2 Result 2018 Click Here.
Step 3: Fill in the required details to obtain your Tamil Nadu Board Class 12th Results 2018 or Tamil Nadu HSC Results 2018.
Step 4: Download your TN HSC Results 2018 or Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2018 and takes a printout.
Students who have appeared for TN HSC Exam 2018 or TN Plus Two Exam 2018 can check their Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2018 or TN Plus Two results 2018 on mobile.
Students looking forward to their Tamil Nadu Results 2018 or Tamil Nadu Class 12th Results 2018 should keep checking the official website of Tamil Nadu Board Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu.
Last year, the Tamil Nadu Class 12 results were declared on May 12. In 2017, the overall pass percentage recorded a marginal increase to 92.1%, as compared to 91.4% in 2016.
Also Watch
-
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Maruti Suzuki Dzire Most Selling Car in April 2018, 2018 All-New Swift Outsells Alto Hatchback
- Did Deepika Padukone Wear a Manish Malhotra or Zuhair Murad Gown at Cannes Red Carpet? Find Out
- Sonam Kapoor's Latest Picture With Husband Anand Ahuja Will Make You All Go 'Aww'!
- Brazil Defender Dani Alves Ruled Out of the World Cup
- Virender Sehwag Applauds 'Really Special Innings' From Pant on Twitter, Others Join in