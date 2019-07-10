Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Tamil Nadu Roads Hit by Cyclone Gaja to Get Rs 200.53 Crore Facelift, Says CM Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM K. Palaniswami also announced that the Rs 11,000 crore target of loan disbursal for Women Self Help Groups during 2018-19 was surpassed and Rs 11,449 crore loan has been given through banks.

PTI

Updated:July 10, 2019, 8:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Tamil Nadu Roads Hit by Cyclone Gaja to Get Rs 200.53 Crore Facelift, Says CM Palaniswami
A view of the damage caused by cyclone 'Gaja', after it hit Velankanni, in Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu in 2018. (PTI)
Loading...

Chennai: Repair of roads and bridges affected due to cyclone Gaja in districts including Nagappattinam and Tiruvarur will be taken up at a cost of Rs 200.53 crore, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced on Wednesday.

Making a statement in the State Assembly, Palaniswami said roads and bridges were badly hit due to the last year's cyclone that ravaged several districts.

Considering this, repair of roads and bridges will be taken up in Nagappattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, and Pudukottai districts, he said.

Also, areas that were hit-falling under Kodaikkanal region-in Dindigul district will also be covered, he added.

As many as 10,000 check dams will be built in villages for purposes including use for irrigation at a cost of Rs 312 crore.

The rural roads upgradation scheme, launched in 2015-16 by former Chief Minsiter J Jayalalithaa, will have an allocation of Rs 1,200 crore this year too as in 2018-19.

Under the plan, 5,000 km long rural roads will be upgraded, he said.

Initiatives for augmenting basic amenities including building overhead water tanks and sinking borewells in rural regions will be taken up at a cost of Rs 183.38 crore.

Palaniswami also announced that the Rs 11,000 crore target of loan disbursal for Women Self Help Groups during 2018-19 was surpassed and Rs 11,449 crore loan has been given through banks.

For the current fiscal, a target of Rs 12,500 crore has been set for aiding the self-help groups, he said.

He also announced three new law colleges in Tamil Nadu in view of increasing applications every year from aspirants and to help students from backward communities-socially and economically- get legal education.

The colleges will be set up at a total cost of Rs 9.52 crore and will begin functioning from 2019-20 academic year.

"A Special Officer will be appointed for every college to immediately start preliminary work," he said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram