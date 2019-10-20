Tamil Nadu Saw 96 Deaths Due to Dengue Since 2017

The Tamil Nadu government informed the Madras High court that 38,069 cases of dengue and 96 deaths have been officially reported in the state since 2015.

In 2017, 63 deaths were, which is the highest and 23,294 cases of dengue were reported the same year, The Hindu reported.

The government filed a counter-affidavit before a Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and N. Seshasayee. The affidavit was responding to a plea filed by Advocate A.P. Suryaprakasam, who sought a direction to the government to pay ₹10 lakh as compensation for each dengue death.

K.S. Selvakumar, Additional Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, has filed a counter-affidavit. In it, the steps taken by the government this year to prevent and control the spread of all communicable diseases, including dengue have been listed. The affidavit also said that several factors, including the lack of community participation, were responsible for the “recent spread of dengue”.

He asserted that through continuous monitoring and effective supervision of vector control activities, the number of dengue cases had been “brought under control”.

Mr. Selvakumar, all district-level entomologists and regional entomologists of 9 zonal entomological teams located in Vellore, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Dindigul, Coimbatore, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli and Salem were monitoring the density of Aedes larvae in villages, town panchayats, municipalities and corporations.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.