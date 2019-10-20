Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Tamil Nadu Saw 96 Deaths Due to Dengue Since 2017

The government filed a counter-affidavit before a Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and N. Seshasayee.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 20, 2019, 1:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Tamil Nadu Saw 96 Deaths Due to Dengue Since 2017
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.

The Tamil Nadu government informed the Madras High court that 38,069 cases of dengue and 96 deaths have been officially reported in the state since 2015.

In 2017, 63 deaths were, which is the highest and 23,294 cases of dengue were reported the same year, The Hindu reported.

The government filed a counter-affidavit before a Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and N. Seshasayee. The affidavit was responding to a plea filed by Advocate A.P. Suryaprakasam, who sought a direction to the government to pay ₹10 lakh as compensation for each dengue death.

K.S. Selvakumar, Additional Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, has filed a counter-affidavit. In it, the steps taken by the government this year to prevent and control the spread of all communicable diseases, including dengue have been listed. The affidavit also said that several factors, including the lack of community participation, were responsible for the “recent spread of dengue”.

He asserted that through continuous monitoring and effective supervision of vector control activities, the number of dengue cases had been “brought under control”.

Mr. Selvakumar, all district-level entomologists and regional entomologists of 9 zonal entomological teams located in Vellore, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Dindigul, Coimbatore, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli and Salem were monitoring the density of Aedes larvae in villages, town panchayats, municipalities and corporations.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram