Tamil Nadu School Fined Rs 20,000 for Not Taking Anti-dengue Measures

A private school in Sona Nagar of Tamil Nadu's Salem was fined Rs 20,000 on Wednesday, for failing to take dengue prevention measures. The state has seen a spike in mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, chikungunya and malaria following a season of heavy rainfall and waterlogging.

Collector S.A. Raman inspected areas in Sona Nagar, Mittapudur and Thirumal Nagar to monitor anti-dengue operations and also to check the unhygienic conditions on private premises, The Hindu reported.

Notably, he found water stagnation in teacups and plastic items during inspection of the school premises at Sona Nagar and asked officials to remove it immediately.

Furthermore, he found the place to be a breeding ground for mosquitoes as it was not maintained properly.

He subsequently asked corporation officials to levy fine on the school. Corporation Assistant Commissioner K. Baskar, City Health Officer K Parthiban and others were present during the inspection.

The dengue virus comprises of four distinct serotypes (DEN-1, DEN-2, DEN-3 and DEN-4) which belong to the genus Flavivirus, family Flaviviridae. The Aedes aegypti mosquito is the main vector that transmits the viruses that cause dengue, with them being passed on to humans through the bites of an infective female Aedes mosquito. The female mosquito mainly acquires the virus while feeding on the blood of an infected person.

Preventing or reducing dengue virus transmission depends entirely in controlling the mosquito vectors or interruption of human–vector contact. WHO promotes the strategic approach known as Integrated Vector Management (IVM) to control mosquito vectors, including those of dengue.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.