CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#EntertainmentNews#IncomeTax#CricketLive#BiggBoss16
Home » News » India » Tamil Nadu: Schools, Colleges Closed In 2 Districts Due to Non-Stop Heavy Rains
1-MIN READ

Tamil Nadu: Schools, Colleges Closed In 2 Districts Due to Non-Stop Heavy Rains

By: News Desk

Edited By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: February 02, 2023, 10:10 IST

Chennai, India

As per the weather department's forecast, light and moderate rainfall are likely on Thursday in many places over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (File photo: PTI/Representative)

As per the weather department's forecast, light and moderate rainfall are likely on Thursday in many places over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (File photo: PTI/Representative)

One-day holiday for schools and colleges was announced in the Nagapattinam district while only the closure of schools has been announced in the Thiruvarur district, senior officials said

Due to continuous heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, schools and colleges in the Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur districts have been closed on Thursday.  India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rains and thunderstorms in 11 districts of Tamil Nadu till Thursday.

One-day holiday for schools and colleges was announced in the Nagapattinam district while only the closure of schools has been announced in the Thiruvarur district, senior officials said.

As per the weather department’s forecast, light and moderate rainfall are likely on Thursday in many places over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

“Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over south Tamil Nadu on February 1 and 2," it added.

Rains are likely in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Myladuthurai, Cuddalore, Pudukottai, Kanniyakumarai, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, and Sivaganga, IMD said.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. colleges
  2. IMD
  3. rain
  4. school
  5. Tamil Nadu
  6. weather forecast
first published:February 02, 2023, 10:10 IST
last updated:February 02, 2023, 10:10 IST
Read More