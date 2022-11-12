Tamil Nadu: Schools & Colleges Closed in 23 Districts as Heavy Rain Continues To Lash State

Due to insistent heavy rainfall in several parts of Tamil Nadu, 23 districts in the state have declared a rain holiday on Saturday for schools and colleges. The holiday was declared late last night in view of the heavy rainfall predictions made by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and Regional Meteorological Department.

The districts where the rain holiday is declared include–Chennai, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Thiruvallur, Villupuram, Thiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nilgiris, according to news agency ANI.

Further, schools have also been shut in 6 other districts including Dharmapuri and Sivaganga.

Heavy Rains In Tamil Nadu & Puducherry

Moderate to heavy widespread rainfall lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu on Friday and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a well-marked low-pressure area lay over the Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, rainfall is expected till November 13 and it could be heavy to very heavy in select regions of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the IMD said.

Almost all parts of Chennai, the neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet, coastal regions falling under Villupuram, Cuddalore, the Cauvery Delta zone regions including Thanjavur district and southern Ramanathapuram as well-experienced rainfall.

Intermittent showers began on the night of Thursday and they intensified in several regions of the state, leading to waterlogging and disruption in vehicular movement like on the Avadi-Poonamallee stretch.

Areas falling under districts including Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Kancheepuram, Chennai and Tiruvallur witnessed heavy rains ranging between 7 and 11 CM. Other regions experienced moderate showers.

Neighbouring Puducherry also recorded heavy rains since Thursday night, after which its territorial government also declared a holiday for all schools and colleges.

In its weather bulletin for Saturday, IMD said light to moderate rain is expected at many places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning likely to occur over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas.

“Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Theni, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Coimbatore and Nilgiris districts,” the weather agency said.

