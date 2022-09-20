Tamil Nadu: Search Operation Launched for Tusker Seen Eating Plastic Waste in Viral Video

Officials of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in Tamil Nadu have launched a search operation for a wild elephant in the Nilgiris, after the tusker was seen eating plastic waste in a viral video. This is the second such incident in the past eight months when a tusker was seen eating plastic waste inside the forest.

In the recent video, purportedly shot inside the MTR, and widely shared by tourists, a wild elegant can be lifting a plastic bag from the grass and eating it.

Despite penalties for littering and the Nilgiris’ much vaunted “plastic-free” tag, #plasticpollution continues to severely impact wildlife in the district. Video reportedly from Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. pic.twitter.com/urBklrwTku — Rohan Premkumar (@ThinBrownDuke26) September 18, 2022

The Tamil Nadu government has banned the use of plastic products in the Nilgiris district in order to safeguard the district’s environment and wildlife. A total of 55 per cent of Nilgiris– also known as the ‘queen of hills’– is covered in the forest area.

However, despite the ban, while visiting the Masinagudi-Theppakkadu route under the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, some tourist tossed their old plastic debris into the forest. The incident surprised wildlife enthusiasts as the wild elephant can be patiently picking up and eating the discarded plastic bag with its trunk.

In view of rising incidents of wild animals ingesting plastic waste, the forest department has urged visitors to be responsible and refrain from bringing plastic items to the Nilgiris in order to protect the natural environment and wildlife. The department said eating plastic could lead to stomach-related issues for wild animals which could lead to their death.

