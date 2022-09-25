Security Upped in TN's Coimbatore Amid Series of Petrol Bomb Attacks on RSS, BJP Functionaries

In the wake of rising attacks against BJP, RSS functionaries in Tamil Nadu, three petrol bombs were hurled at a RSS functionary’s residence in Madurai on Saturday.

The Rapid Action Force (RAF), State Commandos and Special Force have been deployed in Coimbatore, where nearly seven violence-related incidents have been reported.

In the last two days, BJP and RSS functionaries’ vehicles were torched and stones pelted in their houses in Coimbatore and nearby areas including Madurai and Salem districts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by News18.com (@cnnnews18)

In another incident, two unidentified people threw a petrol bomb at a BJP functionary in Kanniyakumari district, and damaged the car of the worker. Overnight incidents of attacks on properties have also been reported from Dindugul and Chengalpet districts.

In most cases till now, the miscreants remain unidentified.

Coimbatore, TN | Tension prevails in the city after bottle bomb hurled at BJP office; Rapid Action Force takes out flag march from Karumbukadai to Kuniamuthur (23.09) https://t.co/kJUaY3TKM0 pic.twitter.com/PuFksX4f8z — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2022

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V Iraianbu and DGP Sylendra Babuon Saturday reviewed with top officials the law and order situation in various districts.

These attacks have been happening after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted nation-wide raids against Popular Front of India (PFI), Coimbatore District Collector G S Sameeran said while addressing the situation, PTI reported.

Till now, the situation has been reviewed in 17 districts and a special team has been formed for these incidents, Sameeran added.

To maintain “communal harmony” in the state, the administration and police department have organised meetings with Muslim and Hindu representatives, Sameeran said.

Tamil Nadu | Petrol Bomb hurled on RSS functionary Seetharaman’s residence at Chitlapakkam in Tambaram near Chennai. Efforts underway to nab two unidentified people who threw petrol bomb: Tambaram Police https://t.co/pMNC2zw3XG pic.twitter.com/LFh98DQv3p — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2022

With a number of incidents being reported from the city, security has been beefed up, and additional forces have been deployed on ground.

Meanwhile, a Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) functionary Zafrullah was waylaid and attacked on Friday, police said.

Reacting to the violence, Chennai BJP President K Annamalai alleged that his party workers are being unnecessarily targeted following the raids against PFI. “What are the police doing,” he asked.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here