Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Tamil Nadu Seeks Central Funds Worth Rs 5,000 Crore for Drinking Water Schemes

The plea comes in the backdrop of the state facing an acute water shortage, with water managers resorting to various measures including supply through tankers.

PTI

Updated:June 11, 2019, 6:11 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tamil Nadu Seeks Central Funds Worth Rs 5,000 Crore for Drinking Water Schemes
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday requested the Centre for sanctioning over Rs 5,000 crore for various drinking water supply schemes in the State, including a desalination plant for Villupuram district.

The plea comes in the backdrop of the State facing an acute water shortage, especially the capital city of Chennai, with water managers resorting to various measures like supply through tankers to manage the situation.

S P Velumani, Minister for Municipal Administration, presented a memorandum to Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in New Delhi on Tuesday, and sought sanction for projects totalling Rs 5,398 crore.

The proposed projects include a desalination plant and connected pipeline works with a capacity of 100 MLD to Villupuram and Tindivanam municipalities and Marakkanam and Vikkaravandi town panchayat, estimated at about Rs 2,000 crore, the memorandum said.

The initiative will benefit about 16.78 lakh people, the memorandum released here by the State government said.

Other proposals submitted for central sanction include those for combined water supply schemes and creation of rain water harvesting structures for improving the water resources, it said.

Various other drought mitigation works by rural local bodies were also proposed.

The State government pointed out that Tamil Nadu faced an "unprecedented" drought in 2016, with the subsequent two years yielding only deficit rainfall.

Due to no monsoon, the local bodies were facing challenges in supplying drinking water following depletion of water table and drying up of water sources in the respective areas, it said.

"In order to mitigate the situation, immediate drought relief work like sinking of new borewells, desilting of open wells, rejuvenation of water supply schemes and water supply through tanker lorries are being taken up by the state on a war footing with the available resources.

"... and as an innovative measure, abandoned quarries have been utilised to draw and supply water to the public after testing scientifically and treating the water," it added.

Further, as part of its waste-management activities,Tamil Nadu proposed setting up micro composting centres during the year 2019-20 in peri-urban or bigger village panchayat and sought a sanction of Rs 300 crore for this.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram