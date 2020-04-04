Tamil Nadu Sees 73 Fresh COVID-19 Patients, All but One Attended Delhi Event; Total Cases Stand at 485

Chennai: Tamil Nadu recorded 74 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday taking the total number of cases so far recorded in the state to 485. Of the fresh cases, only one person has no link to the Tabligh-e-Jamaat conference held at the Nizamuddin markaz (centre) in Delhi in mid-March.

The state also reported two deaths from Villupuram and Theni districts. With this, the death toll touched three in Tamil Nadu.

A 53-year-old woman who was admitted in a government hospital after she complained of breathlessness passed away at 2:25pm on Saturday in Theni district.

In Villupuram district, a 51-year-old man who had attended the Tabligh-e-Jamaat conference passed away on Saturday after testing positive for the virus.

Over the last one week, the southern state saw a steady rise in the number of cases most of which are linked to the Tabligh-e-Jamaat conference. On Wednesday, 110 cases linked to the conference were reported.

Addressing reporters on Saturday, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said Tamil Nadu has roped in researchers from the National Institute of Epidemiology to study how the disease is playing itself out.

Rajesh said there is an increasing number of people who have been “asymptomatic but suddenly deteriorated.”

The authorities are also trying to create containment zones around the residences of virus-affected people. For this, a 5 sq-km geo-fence are being put in place through which every home is being checked for people with symptoms or who may have contracted the disease.

