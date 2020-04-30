Tamil Nadu Sees Big Spike in COVID-19 Cases, Record 161 Reported in 24 Hours

COVID-19 pandemic continued surge in Tamil Nadu with 161 fresh cases, the highest for a single day so far, being reported on Thursday as the total rose to 2,323, the Health department said.

While the state recorded 100 plus cases for the third consecutive day, the capital city clocked another day of heavy numbers accounting for 138 of the fresh infections, a bulletin said.

A two-month old girl baby and an 81-year old man, both from the city, were among those who tested positive on Thursday.

A total of 1,258 people have been discharged in the state after treatment with Chennai again leading the table in number of recoveries, the bulletin said.

There were no fresh deaths on Thursday and currently the tally stands at 27.

The state reported 104 cases on Wednesday and 121 on Tuesday.

