English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Tamil Nadu Sends 256 Transformers, 40,000 Power Meters to Flood-Hit Kerala
Electricity Minister P Thangamani told reporters in Erode that the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board had sent the transformers and power meters to the neighbouring state, which was reeling under the impact of the floods and landslides unleashed by the monsoon fury.
With his house fully waterlogged in the downpour, the boy, Kailash, and his parents, hailing from Karanthur in Kozhikode district, had moved to a relief camp three days ago (Creative: Mir Suhail)
Loading...
Coimbatore/Erode: Tamil Nadu government on Saturday sent 256 transformers and 40,000 power meters apart from one lakh litres of 'Amma' brand of bottled drinking water to flood-hit Kerala.
Electricity Minister P Thangamani told reporters in Erode that the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board had sent the transformers and power meters to the neighbouring state, which was reeling under the impact of the floods and landslides unleashed by the monsoon fury.
Meanwhile in Coimbatore, Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani flagged off 11 lorries carrying the water bottles.
The Tamil Nadu government continues to help the people of the neighbouring state, he said.
A total of 42 types of relief materials, including rice, grains, medicines and essentials worth Rs 4 crore has also been sent, the minister said.
Chief Minister K Palaniswami has already announced Rs 10 crore financial assistance for Kerala, he added.
Besides, a non-governmental organisation has donated a water purifying machine worth Rs 5 lakh, which is also part of the relief materials sent on Saturday, he said.
The CPI has also sent relief materials worth Rs 10 lakh collected by party, its leader M Arumugham said.
The materials would be distributed directly to the affected people, he said, adding that a sum of Rs 3 lakh from the party would be handed over to the Thrissur district party headquarters for carrying out relief work.
Also Watch
Electricity Minister P Thangamani told reporters in Erode that the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board had sent the transformers and power meters to the neighbouring state, which was reeling under the impact of the floods and landslides unleashed by the monsoon fury.
Meanwhile in Coimbatore, Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani flagged off 11 lorries carrying the water bottles.
The Tamil Nadu government continues to help the people of the neighbouring state, he said.
A total of 42 types of relief materials, including rice, grains, medicines and essentials worth Rs 4 crore has also been sent, the minister said.
Chief Minister K Palaniswami has already announced Rs 10 crore financial assistance for Kerala, he added.
Besides, a non-governmental organisation has donated a water purifying machine worth Rs 5 lakh, which is also part of the relief materials sent on Saturday, he said.
The CPI has also sent relief materials worth Rs 10 lakh collected by party, its leader M Arumugham said.
The materials would be distributed directly to the affected people, he said, adding that a sum of Rs 3 lakh from the party would be handed over to the Thrissur district party headquarters for carrying out relief work.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...