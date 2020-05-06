Tamil Nadu SSLC 2020 Class 10 Examination Schedule to be Announced in June
The state had conducted the class 11 and class 12 examinations in the month of March. The class 11 exams were held between March 2 to March 24.
The Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 2020 examination date sheet will be announced in the month of June. The examination was scheduled to begin from March 27. The last exam was slated for April 13.
According to a report published in NDTV, KA Sengottaiyan, State Education Minister, made this announcement on Tuesday.
While addressing the media, Sengottaiyan said that the department is currently working on the schedule for general exams of class 10.
Further, he also stated that the state is taking necessary steps to start the evaluation process of the TN Class 12 in June as well.
Around 9.45 lakh students in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to sit for the class 10 exam this year.
However, due to COVID-19 lockdown, which was rolled out on March 25, not a single exam for class 10 could be conducted. The lockdown that has been imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now been extended till May 17.
