1-min read

Tamil Nadu SSLC Compartment Result 2019 Declared at dge.tn.nic.in; Check Details Here

Tamil Nadu SSLC Compartment Result 2019 and TN 10th Compartment Result 2019 has been uploaded on the official website of The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE).

Trending Desk

Updated:July 12, 2019, 5:11 PM IST
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...

Tamil Nadu SSLC 2019 Compartment Result | The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu has declared the TN 10th Compartment Result 2019, TN SSLC Compartment Result 2019 on Friday.

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu has uploaded the Tamil Nadu SSLC 2019 compartment result, TN 10th Compartment Result 2019 on its official website dge.tn.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu SSLC Compartment Result 2019, TN Secondary School Leaving Certificate Compartment Result 2019 can be accessed through this direct URL. Candidates can view their TN SSLC 2019 compartmental scores and Tamil Nadu high school 2019 provisional marksheet on the direct link.

Candidates can check their revised marks by entering their TN class 10 compartmental exam credentials given to them when they have applied for the same. As the exam administrator Tamil Nadu DGE has released the Tamil Nadu Class 10 Compartment Result 2019, candidates who took the state compartmental exam, can now check their scores. Here are steps to be followed for downloading TN SSLC 2019 compartment result.

Steps to follow to download Tamil Nadu SSLC Compartmental Result 2019

Step 1- Visit official website for Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu: dge.tn.nic.in

Step 2- On TNDGE’s homepage, click on the link reading ‘Provisional Mark Sheet for Verification 2019 SSLC Result - March/ June 2019’

Step 3-You will be redirected on the Tamil Nadu class 10 compartmental result 2019, TN 10th Compartment Result 2019 window

Step 4: Enter your registration number, date of birth, and captcha

Step 5- Click on 'View Tamil Nadu SSLC Compartment Result 2019' tab

Step 6- TN SSLC Compartment Result 2019, TN 10th Compartment Result 2019 can be viewed and downloaded

