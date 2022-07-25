Tamil Nadu Class 12 Student Allegedly Dies by Suicide in School Hostel in Tiruvallur

A class 12 girl has reportedly died by suicide in Tiruvallur district in her hostel room at a government-aided school, reports said. Police officials have told media that that it is too early to divulge further details except that it was a case of suicide.

The 17-year-old girl’s body was taken to the Tiruvallur government medical college and hospital for postmortem. Police claim she reportedly took the extreme step during the wee hours of Monday.

This incident comes days after the tragic death of another Class 12 girl in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi on July 13. The student was found dead under suspicious circumstances on the school hostel, leading to protests. Her parents suspected foul play and refused to accept the body and even sought the court’s intervention for a re-postmortem in the presence of a doctor of their choice. But the plea was declined by the Supreme Court.

The tragic incident led to violence on July 17 and the school was vandalised, documents and certificates burnt and property was damaged. The Madras High Court on Friday directed a team of doctors of Puducherry-based Jipmer to analyse the autopsy report of the girl and submit its report within a month.

On Saturday, thousands of people from the agrarian Periyanesallur village in the Kallakurichi district joined the family in bidding a tearful adieu to the girl. Those from neighbouring villages too paid their homage, as an inconsolable father demanded justice for his daughter’s death.

DISCLAIMER:This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here