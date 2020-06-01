Tamil Nadu Tea Shop Worker Steals Bike to Take Kin Home Amid Lockdown, Parcels it Back After 2 Weeks

A man working in a tea shop in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district ran off with a motorbike in order to ferry his family to his native place amid the nationwide. But around two weeks after the theft, he parcelled the bike back to the owner.

The bike's owner, Suresh Kumar, was asked to visit the delivery centre of a local parcel service company. The 34-year-old entrepreneur, who runs a lathe unit that manufactures engineering tools, had realised two weeks ago that his two-wheeler, a Hero Honda Splendor, had been stolen.

According to police sources, when Suresh reached the delivery centre, he was pleasantly surprised to find his bike at the warehouse. He, however, declined to speak to the media.

After some inquiries, Kumar procured the CCTV footage through which the culprit was identified by a local and it became known that an employee from a local tea shop was behind the theft. He had presumably, parcelled the two-wheeler back to Pallapalayam in Coimbatore.

But interestingly, the man who stole the two-wheeler had sent it back on a pay-at-delivery basis, meaning that Kumar had to shell out a little over Rs 1000 to take his two-wheeler home.

