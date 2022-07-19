Tamil Nadu Teacher Booked Under POCSO for Sexually Abusing Differently-abled Students for 10 Years

Acting on several complaints, the Tamil Nadu police have booked Albert Abraham, a teacher at the CSI Hearing Impaired Higher Secondary School in Manamadurai of Sivaganga for allegedly sexually abusing his differently abled girl students for a decade under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

More than 80 students from Manamadurai and neighbouring areas reportedly study at the school.

As a complaint of alleged harassment of students by two students emerged, members of the Association for the Deaf protested on July 14 and lodged a complaint with the Sivaganga Collectorate and the District Office of the Disabled.

Alleging lack of action, the association again held a protest in front of the Manamadurai Head Post Office on July 18.

More than 50 people joined the demonstration, demanding the arrest of the teachers and their dismissal. They marched towards the school. The officers of the organisation for the disabled then held talks with Manamadurai Police DSP Kannan, Inspector Muthu Ganesh.

The consequent preliminary investigation by Kannan, Manamadurai tehsildar Shanthi and disability welfare officer Kathirvel concluded that Abraham had been sexually abusing students for more than 10 years. They claimed that departmental and police action had to be taken against the Tamil teacher.

While DSP Kannan assured the teacher would face consequences once a detailed investigation was carried out, Kathirvel said the probe was based on a complaint of sexual abuse of female students filed five months ago.

