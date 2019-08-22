Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment 2019: TRB Declares TN TET Paper 2 Result at trb.tn.nic.in
The TN TET certificate will be issued only to the candidates who have passed TNTET Paper I or Paper II and will only be valid for a period of 7 years.
(Image: News18.com)
Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment 2019 | The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board has released the results of the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) Paper II on its official website trb.tn.nic.in.
The Recruitment Board had also announced the result of TN TET Paper I 2019 recently.
According to the official notification, a total of 3,79,733 lakh candidates took Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test Paper-II examination on June 9, 2019. The tentative answer keys for TN TET Examination were published on July 9, 2019.
Steps to check result TNTET result 2019 Paper 2:
Step 1. Visit the official website of TN TRB at trb.tn.nic.in.
Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) - 2019 - Publication of Result For Paper II’
Step 3. On the official notification page, go to the link ‘Click - Paper ii Result’ to access the result
Step 4. In the TN TET Paper II Result sheet, search for your roll number
Step 5. Download and save the result sheet for future reference.
