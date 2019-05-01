Tamil Nadu Temples Directed to Perform Special Prayers for Rainfall

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has decided to propitiate the rain gods with special prayers and certain ragas in temples administered by the state.In a circular issued on April 26, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department said it has been decided to conduct special 'yagnas' and prayers at such temples in line with their customs and practices and asked its officials to comply with the directions.The circular also seeks responses from the regional commissioners and other officials to send details once the poojas are performed in all the temples. Ragas like Amirthavarshini, Meghavarshini, Kedaram, Anandabhairavi and Rupakalyani should be played with musical instruments like nadaswaram, violins, veenas and flutes at the temples.The Department Secretary also listed the details of poojas and 'yagnas' to be performed as per the tradition and customs of the temples.