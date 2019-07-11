Tamil Nadu TET 2019 Answer Key Released at trb.tn.nic.in, Check Via Direct Link

Tamil Nadu TET 2019 Answer Key | The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board has published the preliminary TN TET 2019 answer key for paper I and II at its official website trb.tn.nic.in.

Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test or TNTET written exam for Paper I was held on June 8 and on June 9, paper II exam was conducted. TN TET 2019 answer key for Paper I is available here and for paper II here.

Objections against TN TET preliminary answer key will be accepted till July 15. The errors have to be submitted through post or letter along with supporting proof at the Board’s information centre.

Steps to download Tamil Nadu TET Answer Key

Step 1. Check the official homepage of Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB): trb.tn.nic.in

Step 2. On homepage, you will get a link reading as ‘Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2019 Tentative Answer Key’ Tamil Nadu TET Answer Key Click on it

Step 3. On the new window links for Tamil Nadu TET Paper I and Paper II Answer Key will be seen

Step 4. Click on the desired URL and download the PDF of Tamil Nadu TET Answer Key for future references