1-min read

Tamil Nadu TET 2019 Entrance Exam on June 8-9. Check Full Schedule at trb.tn.nic.in

Candidates appearing in the 2019 Tamil Nadu TET have to take two papers- 2019 Tamil Nadu TET Paper 1 on June 8, while Tamil Nadu TET Paper 2 on June 9.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 17, 2019, 4:46 PM IST
Tamil Nadu TET 2019 Entrance Exam on June 8-9. Check Full Schedule at trb.tn.nic.in
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Tamil Nadu TET 2019: For people of Tamil Nadu, the Teachers Recruitment Board, Chennai has announced the examination dates for state level teaching entrance exam Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test 2019, which is commonly called as TNTET 2019. The exam authority Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has released an official notification of Tamil Nadu TET 2019, TNTET 2019, Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 at its official website trb.tn.nic.in (http://trb.tn.nic.in/). The written exam of Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test 2019, Tamil Nadu TET 2019 is scheduled for June 8 and June 9 for the current academic session.

Candidates appearing in the 2019 Tamil Nadu TET have to take two papers- 2019 Tamil Nadu TET Paper 1 on June 8, while Tamil Nadu TET Paper 2 on June 9. Aspirants of Tamil Nadu TET 2019, TNTET 2019, Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test 2019 can get the complete exam schedule of the exam by checking the Teachers Recruitment Board’s webpage.

Tamil Nadu TET 2019: Steps to download the 2019 TNTET exam schedule

Step 1- Visit the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board’s official website trb.tn.nic.in

Step 2- Click on the link reading TNTET 2019 exam schedule

Step 3- You will be redirected to new window, displaying the date of 2019 Tamil Nadu TET Written Examination

At this page, further official communication regarding the 2019 Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test will be made. So, keep visit the page for latest update on 2019 Tamil Nadu TET Paper 1, 2019 Tamil Nadu TET Paper 2.

The TNTET 2019 examination will be conducted in the offline mode. The Tamil Nadu TET question paper carries a total of 150 marks. The test time duration of Tamil Nadu TET is 3 hours (180 minutes)
