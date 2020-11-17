Tamil Nadu Theatre Owner Booked for Shooting Person to Death During Quarrel

Tamil Nadu Police registered a murder case against theatre owner Natarajan in the temple town Palani after one of the two persons he shot at during a quarrel, succumbed to bullet injuries.

On Monday police had arrested Natarajan for shooting Palanisamy and Subramani, with his revolver.

While the doctors had removed the bullet from Palanisamy's right thigh and he was out of danger, Subramani did not respond to the treatment and died.

The police have now registered a murder case against Natarajan.

According to police, Natarajan had a land dispute with Illangovan.

On Monday Illangovan had tried to fence the disputed piece of land. Natarajan arrived at the spot and a quarrel broke out between the two.

Illangovan's relatives -- Palanisamy and Subramani -- tried to negotiate with Natarajan.

Unhappy with the talks Natarajan took out his revolver and shot at Illangovan's relatives injuring them.