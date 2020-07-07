Tamil Nadu TN +2 Result 2020: How to Download Tamil Nadu HSE Admit CardS at tnresults.nic.in

TN +2 Tamil Nadu Board 12th HSE Result 2020 | The Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) will soon end the suspense over the Class 12 Result date for the state board students. Candidates will be required to download their TN 12th Board Admit Card to check the results online. To download the admit card for Tamil Nadu Board Senior Secondary Examination, students can visit the official websites tnresults.nic.in website, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.







In the year 2020, the Directorate of Government Examination scheduled the Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exams from March 2 to 24. However, some of the examinations were postponed later due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. This also led to the delay in the evaluation process. Earlier, the Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020 was scheduled to release on April 24.







Students will be required to provide their registration number as mentioned in the TN Class 12 Board Admit Card 2020. To download the Tamil Nadu Intermediate Hall Ticket, one can follow the given steps:







Step 1: Go to the official portal for TNDGE at http://www.dge.tn.gov.in/



Step 2: On the homepage, click on the icon for ‘Hall Ticket’



Step 3: Login using all the necessary credentials, including application ID and Date of Birth



Step 4: Your TN Class 12 Admit Card will appear on the screen. Download and save it







The Admit Card will carry all the required details, including name of the examination, examining authority, academic year, roll number, parent’s name, date of birth and instructions.







This year, around 8.5 lakh students appeared for the TN Board Senior Secondary Examination. The result is likely to be announced in the first week of July. It is expected to be announced shortly on the official website. Students can also check the result using SMS service.

