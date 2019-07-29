Tamil Nadu to Celebrate 'Hospital Day' on Muthulakshmi Reddy's Birth Anniversary

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government Monday announced 'Hospital Day' celebrations to be held every year on July 30, the birth anniversary of one of the country's prominent successful woman doctors in the early 20th century and the State's first woman legislator Muthulakshmi Reddy.

A statement issued by the health ministry said doctors, nurses and other employees of government hospitals and primary health centres would be able to showcase their activities, new initiatives and achievements as part of the celebrations. "Funds have been allocated to every hospital," it said.

The day is also celebrated to publicise services offered by the hospitals besides appreciating NGOs, donors social institutions and corporates offering corporate social

responsibility (CSR) funds for development of the hospitals, the statement said.

Born on July 30, 1886, in Pudukottai princely state, Reddy took up various social service activities and became the first woman legislator of Tamil Nadu assembly, it said. Reddy, who died in 1968, also founded the Adyar Cancer Institute.